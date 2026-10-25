Lee Ji-hye’s 9-year-old daughter is already on the ‘elite track’—from a 12-million-won private elementary school to a national music competition

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Ji-hye revealed how moved she was by her 9-year-old eldest daughter, Taeri, who attends private elementary school and competed in a piano competition.

On the 25th, Lee Ji-hye posted photos from the venue and a message about the National Student Music Competition, in which her eldest daughter Taeri participated.

That day, Lee Ji-hye amused people by mentioning the distinctive outfit of her younger daughter, Elly, alongside the caption, “My little one is still obsessed with dresses. She’s not even the star, but she stands out so much.” While eldest daughter Taeri took part in the competition in a neat outfit, her younger sister Elly showed up in a glamorous white dress and stole the spotlight with an even stronger presence than her older sister.

Lee Ji-hye also made no secret of her affection for and pride in her eldest daughter, Taeri. She added a message of encouragement: “Thanks to our Moon Taeri, who loves piano, it’s off to the competition! It must be so stressful every time she competes, but I’m always proud of and grateful to Moon Taeri for doing so well.”

She went on to say, “Thanks to Taeri, we got to look around galleries and try our luck at a prize game in Daehangno—and we even won, haha,” sharing how the competition gave the whole family a chance to enjoy an outing to Daehangno and make special memories.

Lee Ji-hye also added, “An older woman, a total T whose daughter has made it to college, advised me not to attach too much importance to winning awards. Is that right??” She also revealed her reflections on an educational approach that values the process over the result.

Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jae-wan in 2017, and they have two daughters, Taeri and Elly.

The private elementary school attended by her eldest daughter, Taeri, has reportedly drawn attention before because its annual tuition is said to be around 12 million won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.