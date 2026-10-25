Cho Se-ho’s only remaining regular variety show also comes to an end... ‘Screwballs’ wraps up its five-year journey

[Cho Yoon-sun, reporter for Sportschosun] Netflix variety show ‘Screwballs’ is coming to an end after a journey spanning six seasons. It has also drawn attention as Cho Se-ho’s only remaining regular variety show.

Studio++ , the production company behind ‘Screwballs,’ announced the show’s end on the 25th, saying, “We will bring this long journey to a close with episode 16 of the sixth season, which is currently airing.”

The production company said, “Considering the connection that goes back to a past life, this is a program we’ve been together for a full five years. With such a distinctive story and relationships built up, the cast and crew wrapped the final shoot with deep regret.”

It went on to thank viewers, saying, “It wasn’t a spectacular show, and it had many shortcomings in various respects. But in an era when it’s hard for long-running variety shows to survive, ‘Screwballs’ made it this far thanks to all the fans who have always shown us unwavering love.”

The production company added, “We will do our utmost in production through the final episode, which will air on November 21,” and, “Once all the episodes have aired, we will once again offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped along ‘Screwballs’’ journey.”

It also asked viewers to continue supporting the show until the end, saying, “We’re sorry to bring you news that may sadden you. We hope you’ll have lots of laughs and be happy watching the members of ‘Screwballs’ during the time you spend with the remaining four episodes.”

‘Screwballs’ is a variety show in which five eccentric siblings—Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung, Cho Se-ho, Joo Woo-jae and Jang Woo-young—take on a different mission each week, including games, makeovers, punishment trips and mukbangs. The program traces its origins to ‘Beat Coin,’ which aired on KBS 2TV from 2022 to 2024. After that show ended, the same cast reunited for ‘Screwballs,’ which began streaming in February 2025, continuing their bond.

This ending is likely to feel especially disappointing for Cho Se-ho. Last year, after allegations emerged concerning his close ties to a person identified as a member of an organized crime group and the receipt of money and gifts, Cho voluntarily stepped down from tvN’s ‘You Quiz on the Block’ and KBS2’s ‘2 Days & 1 Night Season 4.’

At the time, his agency categorically denied the allegations, saying Cho Se-ho had no connection to the person’s business and that claims he had received money or gifts were also untrue. Cho nevertheless left both shows, saying the scrutiny surrounding him could place a burden on the production teams and programs.

Since then, Cho Se-ho has continued to appear on ‘Screwballs,’ working in sync with the other cast members. But with the show ending after its sixth season, he will also be saying goodbye to the last regular variety show he had left.

▶ Full statement from ‘Screwballs’ representatives

A message to all the viewers who love ‘Screwballs’

‘Screwballs’ will bring its long journey to a close with episode 16 of the sixth season, which is currently airing.

Considering the connection that goes back to a past life, this is a program we’ve been together for a full five years. With such a distinctive story and relationships built up, the cast and crew wrapped the final shoot with deep regret.

It wasn’t a spectacular show, and it had many shortcomings in various respects. But in an era when it’s hard for long-running variety shows to survive, ‘Screwballs’ made it this far thanks to all the fans who have always shown us unwavering love. As always, with gratitude in our hearts, we will do our utmost in production through the final episode, which will air on November 21. And once all the episodes have truly aired, we will once again offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped along ‘Screwballs’’ journey.

We’re sorry to bring you news that may sadden you.

We hope you’ll have lots of laughs and be happy watching the ‘Screwballs’ members during the time you spend with the remaining four episodes.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.