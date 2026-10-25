Kang Min-kyung traumatized after road-rage incident: “They followed me all the way to my home, and I was too scared to get out of the car”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Kang Min-kyung of Davichi opened up about a past experience of being targeted in a road-rage incident.

On the 25th, a video was released on Jung Jae-hyung’s YouTube channel Fairy Jaehyung, titled “The day I’d had my license for a week, Kang Min-kyung came to me in a Porsche.”

Jung Jae-hyung, who recently got his driver’s license, decided to ride in Kang Min-kyung’s car and take driving lessons from her. At the wheel, Jung revealed his lack of experience, asking, “Where’s D?” and pressing the brake uncertainly. Kang squeezed her eyes shut, saying, “I’m nervous,” but soon composed herself and began giving him driving lessons, advising him to keep a steady distance from the car ahead.

Kang Min-kyung also shared an experience of road rage, saying, “I don’t get angry at all when I drive. I don’t even make a peep.” She recalled, “When I was young, I was targeted in a road-rage incident, and it left me traumatized. It was raining incredibly hard that day. I was driving at about the same speed as the car next to me, but there was a puddle in my path, and water splashed onto the other car.”

She continued, “The person in the car next to me must have been really startled. But how was I supposed to know there was a puddle? There was nothing I could do, and I felt really sorry, but with the rain pouring down, I couldn’t exactly wave, could I? I couldn’t even say I was sorry, and that person was furious. They followed me all the way home. I was 20, and I was so scared.”

Kang said, “I was terrified to get out of the car in case they hurt me. I kept driving around in circles, and eventually they left.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.