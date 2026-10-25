Jun Hyun-moo consulted about “nipple reduction surgery” over his unlikable image: “The doctor talked me out of it, saying there’d be a lot of bleeding”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Jun Hyun-moo confessed that hurtful comments mocking his appearance early in his broadcasting career affected him so deeply that he even looked into surgery.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror” (hereafter, “Sa-dang-gwi”), which aired on the 25th, showed Jun Hyun-moo opening up about his worries over being seen as unlikable when he was a newcomer.

That day, Jun Hyun-moo revealed, “The first hate comment I got was, ‘Even your nipples are off-putting.’ They said even my nipples were off-putting.”

He recalled, “I was a newcomer and didn’t have any clothes, so I wore whatever they gave me. Then they said, ‘You could hang a jacket on your nipples.’ Back then, there wasn’t even a nice term like ‘third eye.’ They just said they were off-putting.”

He continued, “So I even looked into surgery to have my nipples cut off. But the doctors said they wouldn’t recommend it because there would be too much bleeding.”

Jun Hyun-moo drew sympathy when he confessed, “It was the first time strangers had insulted me, and I even thought I should have my nipples cut off.”

He also recalled being subjected to insults about his appearance when he was working as an announcer in Daegu. Jun Hyun-moo said, “I was told that my face was puffy and my nipples stuck out, so I looked awful and unpleasant to look at. That’s why I started hair removal.”

He added, “What can you do when they say they can’t stand the sight of you? You have to do something.” He said, “I was confident I could do well on air, but they said they didn’t want to look at me, so I had to work on my appearance.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.