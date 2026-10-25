Ji Ye-eun ♥ VATA have sent out wedding invitations... Yoo Jae-suk to host, Kim Jong-kook to sing: ‘A star-studded wedding lineup’ (‘Running Man’)

[Kim So-hyung reporter Cho Yoon-sun] The star-studded lineup for Ji Ye-eun and VATA’s wedding has been revealed.

On the 25th, SBS’s ‘Running Man’ mentioned that Ji Ye-eun, who is getting married this December, had given wedding invitations to the cast members.

Yoo Jae-suk beamed, saying, “Ye-eun’s wedding invitations are out. It’s finally starting to feel real.” He added, “Ji-hyo kept asking if she could sing a congratulatory song. So we talked her out of it.”

Kim Ji-yoo said, “Ji-hyo kept suggesting we do ‘Milkshake’ together. I just tossed the idea out there, but you really latched onto it.” Song Ji-hyo eagerly chimed in, “Want to? Let’s do it.”

But Ji Ye-eun flatly turned her down, saying, “It’s okay. I want the wedding to be high-quality,” drawing laughs.

When Yang Se-chan asked whether We Dem Boyz, the group VATA belongs to, would perform at the wedding, Ji Ye-eun shyly smiled and answered, “Yes.”

Yoo Jae-suk is set to host the wedding, and Kim Jong-kook will sing the congratulatory song. Hearing the star-studded lineup, Kim Jong-kook said, “With the bar set this high, I’m grateful to be included in the lineup of singers.”

Kim Ji-yoo lamented, “This is why Ji-hyo and I got turned down. There must have been a level test.” Yoo Jae-suk then drew laughs by saying, “Come on, Na-eun’s birthday is coming up soon. Come by then and sing it for her. Na-eun likes ‘Milkshake.’”

Ji Ye-eun and VATA, both born in 1994, are getting married on December 12. They went public with their relationship last April and announced their marriage last September.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.