‘Gave Birth in the UK’ Gabie Kook Delighted by Breastfeeding in Public: ‘It’s Convenient to Be Able to Do It Anytime’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Chef and YouTuber Gabie Kook shared how parenting culture differs from Korea, saying that in the UK she can breastfeed freely even in public places.

On the 24th, a video titled “Korean vs. British Parenting: What I’ve Found While Raising a Child in the UK” was posted on Gabie Kook’s YouTube channel, “Gabie Kook GabieKook.”

That day, Gabie Kook talked about parenting in Korea and the UK. “The culture around taking newborns out is different. British mothers take their newborns to public places not long after giving birth. I’ve seen so many babies who were just one week old. I also went to cafés, parks, and church just a week after giving birth,” she said.

She recalled, “When I told my friends in Korea about this, they were surprised. In Korea, people avoid taking newborns out until they’re between 50 and 100 days old, but here people take them out right away, so I did too.”

She also noted that, unlike in Korea, people breastfeed in the UK without regard to the location. Gabie Kook said, “It’s convenient to be able to breastfeed anywhere. I never had to wonder, ‘Should I go to the car?’ when it was suddenly time to feed the baby, so I felt less stressed as a mother. That’s not to say everyone has to do it that way. Some people cover up or go into a room to breastfeed. In my neighborhood, I saw people breastfeeding in parks or cafés. Since there was no awkwardness around it, I felt comfortable taking my newborn out.”

After giving birth to her daughter, Gabie Kook had also shared photos of herself breastfeeding in public, writing, “It’s completely normal to breastfeed anywhere, and people are considerate. I can’t believe I’m breastfeeding.”

Meanwhile, Gabie Kook married British national Josh Carrott, who runs the “Korean Englishman” YouTube channel, in 2016. In 2024, after overcoming infertility, she gave birth to her first daughter in the UK.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.