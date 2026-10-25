“Annual revenue of 6 billion won”: Son Ji-chang’s acting career had quietened down, but he has run an events company for 26 years

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actor Son Ji-chang said the event planning company he has run for 26 years has recorded peak annual revenue of 6 billion won.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s “Boss in the Mirror” broadcast on the 25th previewed Son Ji-chang joining the show as a new boss.

Son Ji-chang introduced himself as “the CEO of an event planning company that I’ve been running for 26 years.” He added, “I do a lot of different things.”

Asked about the company’s peak annual revenue, Son Ji-chang replied, “At its highest, it was around 6 billion won,” surprising the cast.

Despite being the CEO, Son Ji-chang personally took care of big and small tasks on-site. He said, “I do it myself whenever I can. That puts me at ease.”

Son Ji-chang even picked up a bug that had fallen on the floor and carried heavy boxes of supplies himself. Watching this, Park Myung-soo exclaimed admiringly, “The boss does everything.”

Meanwhile, Son Ji-chang married actress Oh Yeon-soo, who is one year his junior, in 1998, and they have two sons.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.