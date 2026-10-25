♥“It’s tough when Vata argues point by point because he’s good at studying” — Ji Ye-eun gets fired up as her fighting style is revealed

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Ji Ye-eun opened up about her fighting style with her groom-to-be, Vata.

On the episode of SBS’s “Running Man” that aired on the 25th, Ji Ye-eun, who is set to marry in December, shared behind-the-scenes details of her relationship with Vata.

Ji Ye-eun claimed that she had dated Vata in secret, but Song Ji-hyo exposed her, saying, “What do you mean, a secret relationship? You went around telling everyone.” Yang Se-chan added, “I heard everyone at church knew.”

Yoo Jae-suk laughed, saying, “Ye-eun can’t hold back when she’s in love,” and Ji Ye-eun joked, “You know you can’t hold back love or a sneeze. I really can’t hold back either of those.”

Ji Ye-eun also bragged about her charms, saying, “Where is there another woman like me? I’m pure and innocent.” But the members teased her, saying, “There are plenty of people like that around us,” and, “I’ve seen 24 of them too.”

Ji Ye-eun then touted her cute looks and Indian dimples as her strong points. Hearing this, Ji Seok-jin said, “That’s a bit of a matter of taste.”

Ji Ye-eun bristled, saying, “What’s there not to like? Everyone loves them, young and old, men and women. Even grandpas and grandmas love them, and people go wild saying I’m cute when they see me from far away,” drawing laughs.

Song Ji-hyo then asked, “Have you ever fought with Vata? What are you like when you fight?” Ji Ye-eun replied, “I’m the quiet type. I get even quieter.”

Hearing this, Haha mentioned that Vata is an alumnus of Hongik University’s engineering college and said, “Vata is good at studying, so if he argues things point by point, she has a hard time, and apparently Vata just keeps listening.”

Ji Ye-eun bristled, saying, “What do you know? My fiancé doesn’t say things like that.” But Haha retorted, “Vata told me. He talks about it a lot when he’s with the guys,” drawing more laughs.

Ji Ye-eun and Vata, who were both born in 1994, will marry on December 12. They went public with their relationship last April and announced their marriage last September.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.