Yoo Jae-suk has his fortune told, and his ambition is exposed? “Strong desire to climb to a higher position”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] The results of Yoo Jae-suk’s workplace fortune reading were revealed.

The episode of SBS’s “Running Man” broadcast on the 25th featured the members visiting an AI face-reading and saju fortune-telling shop.

After much deliberation, Yoo Jae-suk was about to choose a reading about his financial fortunes, but the members tried to dissuade him, saying, “Why get your financial fortunes read? Do you even need to?” and “From 2 trillion to 3 trillion?”

In the end, Yoo Jae-suk chose a reading about his career fortunes. The AI analyzed, “You have a strong desire to be recognized at work and to climb to a higher position.”

The members teased him, saying, “Still? How much higher can you go?” and “Higher—to president?”

The AI said, “Your saju shows leadership, but you should sometimes make an effort to understand others better,” and interpreted this as showing that Yoo Jae-suk has a strong sense of responsibility. It then asked, “What has been the hardest thing for you at work recently?”

Yoo Jae-suk replied, “One of the members is older than me, but he does whatever he wants. Even when we’re recording as a whole group, he says he wants to eat salt bread,” and pointed to Ji Suk-jin.

When Ji Suk-jin got emotional and said, “Wasn’t that all for you guys to eat?”, Yoo Jae-suk teased him, saying, “Anyway, I’m worried because it seems like you’re getting angry more often.”

The AI asked, “Could that senior’s behavior be directly affecting your promotion or evaluation?” Yoo Jae-suk gave a firm “No,” drawing laughter.

Ji Suk-jin, who had been watching, also admitted, “I have no influence,” and added to the laughter with a rueful smile.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.