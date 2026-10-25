Kim Jong-kook sheds his 'cheapskate' image after getting married: "I buy tons of dishes when I travel abroad with my wife"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Kim Jong-kook, one of the entertainment industry's best-known 'cheapskates,' showed a new, affectionate side after getting married.

The episode of SBS's 'Running Man' that aired on the 25th showed the cast visiting Namdaemun Market.

That day, Kim Jong-kook, Song Ji-hyo and Ji Ye-eun talked about what each of them wanted to buy before shopping. Ji Ye-eun, who is getting married soon, said, "Dishes are so pretty these days. I'm going to look at dishes." Kim Jong-kook advised her, "Buy a knife. Finding a good knife is a real score." Ji Ye-eun then slipped in a little boast, saying, "Bata cooks for me."

After arriving at a dishware store, Ji Ye-eun couldn't hide her excitement, saying, "It's so pretty." Kim Jong-kook also browsed the dishes and showed his affectionate side, saying, "My wife likes this style too. She really likes it."

When Ji Ye-eun said, "I'm going crazy over these," and asked, "What kind of style does your wife like, Jong-kook?" Kim Jong-kook replied, "She likes modern things and flashy things. When we go abroad, I buy a ton of dishes."

Song Ji-hyo agreed, saying, "When you buy things abroad, they have a feel that's unique to that country." Kim Jong-kook said, "I buy a lot of dishes when I go to Japan, too. That's why we have so many dishes at home."

Kim Jong-kook married a younger non-celebrity woman last September.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.