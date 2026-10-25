IU and Crush’s chemistry clicks... Crush’s “Walk” MV tops YouTube’s daily popular music video chart

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Singer Crush’s new music video has surpassed 5.56 million views just four days after its release and is gaining popularity.

The music video for “Walk (Feat. IU),” released on YouTube at the same time as the song came out at 6 p.m. on the 21st, ranked No. 1 on YouTube’s Daily Popular Music Videos chart as of the 22nd.

The music video has won fans’ affection with its story of Crush and IU’s wonderful chemistry, set against sweet, dreamlike visuals reminiscent of a romantic film. It surpassed 5.56 million views as of 8 a.m. on the 25th, and view counts continue to rise.

“Walk (Feat. IU)” also ranked No. 3 on YouTube’s Trending Music chart and No. 8 on Instagram Reels’ rising popular audio chart, among others, demonstrating that it has captured fans’ attention.

Crush met fans in person on the day the new song was released, first unveiling “Walk (Feat. IU)” and performing a parade of hit songs at the Moonlight Rainbow Fountain on Banpodaegyo Bridge in Seoul. He is now connecting with fans by releasing promotional videos with popular artists such as IU, Car, the garden, IVE’s Rei and AKMU’s Jamie K Lee, and by appearing in various content.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.