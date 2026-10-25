‘Nation’s Granddaughter’ Soo Yeon Yi Successfully Wraps Up Her First YouTube Series: “I’ll Be Back for Season 2”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Trot singer Soo Yeon Yi thanked the fans who have shown their love for Season 1 of “National Treasure Soo Yeon Yi” and teased Season 2, building anticipation.

On the 23rd, Soo Yeon Yi released the final episode of Season 1 of her official YouTube series, “National Treasure Soo Yeon Yi.” Since its launch in June, the series has featured cover performances, behind-the-scenes footage from broadcasts, and candid glimpses into her daily life over about four months, leaving trot fans with a more approachable and multifaceted impression of her.

That day, Soo Yeon Yi shared her thoughts: “The first shoot was in May, and I can’t believe it’s already October. I would often check what kinds of content the many people who visited the channel enjoyed, and I’m grateful for all the love you’ve shown me.”

She also freely shared behind-the-scenes stories about the major monthly content. Of the June shoots, Soo Yeon Yi picked the amusement park feature with her friends and the sports day feature with her fans as the most memorable.

After connecting with the public in July through her first-ever solo shopping trip and behind-the-scenes footage from the King of Kings competition on “Immortal Songs,” Soo Yeon Yi spoke about cover performances of songs including “Love Wins All” and “Event Horizon.” “Since they weren’t trot songs but popular songs, it took me a long time to choose what to sing. I thought about doing an idol song, but the rap and English made it so difficult. I’d like to improve further someday and take on idol songs, too,” she said, sharing her goal.

In August, Soo Yeon Yi showcased content ranging from a pajama party that had been on her bucket list to behind-the-scenes stories from “Morning Yard’s” large-scale project “Ha Chun-hwa & Soo Yeon Yi’s Search for Prodigies,” as well as her meeting with Hong Ji-yoon. Stories from the shoots added fun and a sense of immersion.

In September, she shared behind-the-scenes footage from the “King of Active Singers 3” concert, a new profile shoot, and her meeting with singer Park Seo Jin. Speaking about the “janggu stick toss” performance she learned from Park Seo Jin, she said, “I changed it to a downward movement for safety.”

Soo Yeon Yi kept up a hectic pace in October, taking a giftedness test with Dr. Noh Kyu-sik and meeting “trot godfather” Jin Sung. She teased the next season, saying, “A lot has happened since ‘King of Active Singers 3,’ and I was able to preserve precious memories through ‘National Treasure Soo Yeon Yi.’ I’m grateful for all the love you’ve shown every time a video went up, and seeing the number of subscribers gradually grow gave me a lot of strength. I’ll be back for Season 2, so please look forward to it.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.