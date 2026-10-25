Jang Jeong-yun, Kim Seung-hyun’s wife, moved by diamond necklace from her mother-in-law: “I never expected it”

[Sportschosun, reporter Lee Ge-eun] Writer Jang Jeong-yun, the wife of actor Kim Seung-hyun, was moved by her mother-in-law’s lavish birthday gift.

On the 25th, a video titled “What Mrs. Baek Ok-ja, who always looked after only her second daughter-in-law, did for her first daughter-in-law” was posted on Kim Seung-hyun’s YouTube channel, “Gwangsan Kim Family.”

Kim Seung-hyun’s mother went with him to a jewelry store to buy a birthday present for her daughter-in-law, Jang Jeong-yun.

Kim Seung-hyun said, “My mother said, ‘It’s Jeong-yun’s birthday. How could I just sit back? I want to make a big gesture and give my precious daughter-in-law a gift.’ My mother has always taken good care of her eldest daughter-in-law.”

Kim Seung-hyun’s mother bought a diamond necklace as a gift, and Jang Jeong-yun exclaimed when she saw it, “Oh my goodness, it’s so beautiful.” In a video message, she then said, “I never expected this, so I’m grateful you sent me such a generous gift. I love it so much. It’s a design I’ve wanted. You know my taste, Mom,” expressing her thanks.

Meanwhile, Kim Seung-hyun was a single father with a daughter, Subin, when he married writer Jang Jeong-yun, whom he met through MBN’s “Altoran” in 2020. They welcomed their second daughter in 2024.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.