Lee Si-young, who welcomed a daughter after her divorce, throws a lavish first-birthday celebration she prepared alone: “I’ll raise her well”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Lee Si-young shared her thoughts on her second daughter’s first-birthday celebration.

On the 25th, Lee Si-young posted several photos along with a message on her social media: “I’m so grateful, even for the sky glowing red with sunset, and I was so, so happy to be with people I truly love. I’m grateful and thankful, and I’ll repay you over the course of my life. Most of all, I’m grateful to Luna for growing up healthy.”

The photos showed her daughter’s first-birthday celebration, which stood out for its impressive scale and luxurious atmosphere. Amid many congratulations, Lee celebrated her daughter’s first birthday. She created an elegant look by pairing a sleeveless black dress with long, wavy hair. Standing with her two children in front of family and friends, she greeted them, saying, “I’ll raise her well and make sure she grows up beautifully. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Lee married in 2017 and had a son, but divorced last year after eight years of marriage. In July of that same year, she surprised people by announcing she was pregnant with her second child. She became pregnant after her divorce by having an embryo that had been kept frozen transferred.

Lee said, “During my marriage, I was preparing for a second baby through IVF. But a long time passed without me having the fertilized embryo transferred, and conversations about divorce naturally began as well. As all the legal ties were being settled, the five-year limit for keeping the embryo frozen was approaching, coincidentally, and the time came when I had to make a choice. With the deadline for discarding it approaching, I personally decided to have the embryo transferred.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.