Oh Sang-uk Named MVP of South Korean Delegation: “30 Million Won in Prize Money...My Condition Improved” ('Please Take Care of My Refrigerator')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] South Korean national team fencer Oh Sang-uk said he had been selected as the MVP of South Korea’s delegation to the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and would receive 30 million won in prize money.

JTBC’s 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014,' which aired on the 25th, featured a 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games special with fencing gold medalist Oh Sang-uk, judo gold medalist Heo Mi-mi, and men’s 400-meter relay bronze medalist Biewesa Daniel Kasama.

Asked how he felt about being named MVP of the South Korean delegation, Oh Sang-uk candidly replied, “I heard yesterday (as of the filming date). They said there was prize money, so I asked how much, and they said 30 million won. That made me feel better,” eliciting laughter.

Oh Sang-uk recalled the team event final, which drew attention for its dramatic comeback victory. With Japan just one point away from winning, he came on as the final fencer and completed a dramatic comeback.

Oh Sang-uk admitted, “There was a lot of pressure. When the score reached 43, I even thought, ‘They’re not going to come back and beat us, are they?’” When the MCs asked, “When both sides are claiming they won, have you ever thought you’d lost but pretended you’d won?”, Oh replied, “At 44 points, everyone does that. You have to do it even if you’re losing by a ridiculous margin.”

Asked whether they learn that kind of act separately, he said, “You don’t really learn it, but I think you pick things up by watching. Gu Bon-gil had lost, but he was good at pretending he’d won,” drawing laughter.

Asked which gold medal he preferred, the individual or team event, Oh Sang-uk replied, “I guess it depends on the competition, but this time it was definitely the team event.”

He added, “I was the only one with Asian Games experience; the other athletes had none at all, so they were very nervous,” and revealed his sense of responsibility as the team’s eldest member: “I was nervous too, but I acted like I wasn’t nervous or under pressure and told them, ‘It’s okay.’ Inside, I thought, ‘If it doesn’t work out, it can’t be helped,’ but I didn’t tell the younger guys.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.