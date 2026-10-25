'75-Year-Old' Yoon Mi-ra Says Being Unmarried Is the Secret to Her Youthful Looks: “I Stay Beautiful Without a Husband to Give Me Grief” (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actress Yoon Mi-ra revealed the secret to maintaining a youthful appearance even in her mid-70s.

The glamorous single life of Yoon Mi-ra, an “original beauty star of the 1970s,” was revealed for the first time on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 25th.

As soon as she got up in the morning, Yoon Mi-ra did some light stretching. Viewers were amazed when she was seen with not a single wrinkle on her neck. Her home, revealed next, had views of both the Han River and Namsan, and its antique furnishings created a luxurious atmosphere.

She had three dressing rooms alone, and the third was packed with luxury items, including numerous bags, catching viewers’ attention. Cho Hye-ryeon was amazed, saying, “It looks like a boutique in Cheongdam-dong.”

After getting all dressed up first thing in the morning, she headed to a hotel for breakfast. She paid with a membership that has an annual fee of 2 million won.

When an acquaintance asked her about the secret to her youthful looks over breakfast, she said, “I think it may be because I never got married. Married people inevitably age when they have to worry about their husbands and children.” She continued, “An older woman I know said that husbands are what cause women the most heartache. Isn’t it common for them to go out and have affairs? Maybe 90% of them do. Men like women they’ve never seen before, don’t they?” Her remarks drew laughs.

Yoon Mi-ra added, “I think I’ve maintained my beauty because I didn’t have to deal with that. There are pros and cons.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.