Looks just like AI... Lee Soo-man closely coaches Aiching, the “Chinese BoA,” on the “back-kick” dance: “You have to kick like this”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Footage has been released of Lee Soo-man, a key producer at A2O Entertainment, closely coaching A2O LITE member Aiching on the choreography.

On the 25th, Girls’ Generation member Sunny posted a video on her social media along with the message, “Behind-the-scenes footage to celebrate A2O LITE’s debut song NEON winning No. 1 on terrestrial TV for the first time~!!!!”

The released video shows Lee Soo-man teaching Aiching the choreography. He gave her close coaching on the so-called “back-kick” move, saying, “You don’t kick like this and rise up; you come up from here and then come down. You have to kick like this.”

Previously, an AI-generated video of Lee Soo-man dancing to the “back-kick” choreography from A2O LITE’s “NEON” had drawn attention. Lee’s appearance in the footage echoed how he looked in the AI-generated video, making it all the more eye-catching.

A2O LITE is a nine-member girl group under A2O Entertainment, founded by Lee Soo-man. The group debuted with “NEON” on the 13th and has been making waves, including by winning No. 1 on a music show just a week after its debut.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.