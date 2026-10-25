Chef Kwon Seong-jun boasted that he was related to Oh Sang-uk... “At that point, aren’t you basically strangers?”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] It has belatedly come to light that national team fencer Oh Sang-uk and chef Kwon Seong-jun are distant relatives.

The episode of JTBC’s Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014, which aired on the 25th, was a 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games special featuring fencing gold medalist Oh Sang-uk, judo gold medalist Heo Mimi, and men’s 400-meter relay bronze medalist Biewesa Daniel Gasama.

During the episode, someone mentioned that one of the chefs on Please Take Care of My Refrigerator was related to Oh Sang-uk. Oh pointed to chef Kwon Seong-jun and said, “I found out a week ago.”

He continued, “Apparently, he once came to the athletes’ village for an event and told one of our team members, ‘Oh Sang-uk is my relative,’ before leaving. So I asked my father, and he told me that [Kwon] was the son of the older sister of the wife of my paternal grandfather’s younger brother’s son.”

The cast members looked puzzled when they heard the complicated family connection, asking, “At that point, aren’t you basically strangers?” Kwon Seong-jun clarified, “To put it simply, he’s the son of my maternal aunt’s husband’s older male cousin. If you work it out, we’re about eighth-degree relatives.” The cast members joked, “That’s the ‘eighth cousin’ in the expression for a very distant relative by marriage,” drawing laughs.

Kwon Seong-jun admitted, “What surprised me just now is that I found out five years ago that Oh Sang-uk was my relative. But hearing that he only found out last week makes me a little hurt.”

But Oh Sang-uk said candidly, “If I hadn’t come on this show, I might still not have known. My father knew I was going to be on Please Take Care of My Refrigerator, so he told me, ‘Just in case, you should know.’ I thought, ‘So that’s why he said we were relatives back then.’”

Host Kim Sung-joo said, “The relationship was so complicated that I asked an AI what it thought of the two of them, and it said, ‘You can consider them strangers.’” Kwon Seong-jun bristled, saying, “What does a machine know? Does it know the bond between family members?”—drawing more laughs.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.