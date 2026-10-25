‘192 cm’ Oh Sang-uk has remarkable height genes: ‘My older and younger brothers are 187 cm... The three of us eat 20 packets of bibim ramyeon’

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] National team fencer Oh Sang-uk said that all three brothers are big eaters.

JTBC’s ‘Please Take Care of My Refrigerator since 2014,’ which aired on the 25th, featured a ‘2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Special’ with fencing gold medalist Oh Sang-uk, judo gold medalist Heo Mimi, and men’s 400-meter relay bronze medalist Biewesa Daniel Gasama.

That day, a variety of kimchi was found in Oh Sang-uk’s refrigerator, drawing attention. MC Kim Sung-joo said, “They say kimchi is the ingredient that made Oh Sang-uk grow tall.”

Oh Sang-uk recalled, “I was raised by my grandmother, and no matter how many side dishes she served me, I ate nothing but kimchi. Once, she sliced up a whole head of kimchi and I ate it all, so there was even a time she sliced up another one for me.”

He added, “I also pack a lot of kimchi when I go abroad. Even with just kimchi, I can easily eat three bowls of rice.”

Oh Sang-uk revealed just how big an eater he was, saying, “When I first went abroad as a member of the national team, I always ate five packs of instant rice per meal,” and adding, “On really hungry days, I ate as many as seven. I’d smell ramen being eaten nearby, go over, and sometimes eat two more packs of ramen.”

He said one reason he became a big eater was having many siblings. “I’m the second of three brothers,” he said. “All three of us like bibim ramyeon, and when we ate together, we’d cook 20 packets at a time,” he said, prompting amazement.

Asked about his brothers’ heights, Oh Sang-uk replied, “They’re all tall. My older brother is 187 cm, and my younger brother is 187 cm too.”

Now 192 cm tall, he said, “When I started middle school, I was about 160 cm tall. But by the time I graduated, I was this height,” revealing that he had grown about 32 cm in three years and causing amazement once again.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.