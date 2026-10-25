Lee Chae-young makes a splash after returning from hiatus: “I can’t believe it; it feels like a dream”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Lee Chae-young was thrilled as her directorial debut, Bunker, won two awards at the Japan World Film Festival (JWFF).

On the 25th, Lee Chae-young began a post on her social media: “I still can’t believe it. I feel like I’m in a dream right now. Since I started late, there was so much I lacked, and I always felt sorry to the actors and staff who worked so hard alongside me.”

She continued, overjoyed: “There were so many high-quality, wonderful films throughout the festival, so I came without expecting anything, simply happy to see our film on the big screen... Everyone, Bunker won two awards at JWFF!!!”

Lee Chae-young also shared her feelings: “It feels like even the smallest possibility has been recognized, and I’m so overwhelmed and choked up right now. I’ll never forget today! I won an award as a director!”

Bunker stars Sung Hoon and Jung Hye-in, and Lee Chae-young wrote and directed the film herself. An apocalyptic thriller about Sung Hoon and Hye-in, survivors on a post-apocalyptic Earth, who encounter each other in a bunker, an extreme setting for survival, the film began production last March.

Lee Chae-young had previously stepped down from SBS’s Shooting Stars in January 2024 and then suspended her activities. At the time, she explained her need for a break, saying, “I took on too much work in 2023, and developed minor health problems, both physically and mentally.”

She returned last September with the film Purgatory: The Killers’ Autonomous Zone, and also achieved success as a director with her directorial debut, Bunker. There is growing interest in what Lee Chae-young, who has expanded her range of work, will do next.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.