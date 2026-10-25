Park Kyung-hye to leave her Gangnam home featured on 'I Live Alone'... Frustrated by leaks and the risk of cockroaches: "Why don't I have a home of my own?"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Park Kyung-hye toured several homes ahead of her move but couldn't find one that met her requirements, revealing her disappointment.

On the 25th, a video titled "I... I'll be able to move, right?" was posted on the YouTube channel "Gyeonghye Bolla." In the video, Park Kyung-hye said, "I'm going to start seriously preparing to move," and shared what she was looking for in a home.

Her first requirement was a separate layout, with the kitchen and living area divided. Park Kyung-hye said, "I like making things to eat at home, and even when I order delivery, I often cook the food multiple times before eating it. But the smell gets into my laundry and mattress, and the food smell is so strong that even when I go to bed, I feel like I'm inside a refrigerator." She described this as a major frustration.

She also said she wanted to move out of Gangnam because of the traffic. "The roads on both sides of my home get so congested that it can take 20 minutes to go just 2 km. I want to move somewhere without traffic jams," she said.

She also listed natural surroundings where she could go for walks as one of her hopes. Park Kyung-hye said, "Lately, I really love taking walks, but there's no change in the scenery here. It's always the same buildings and the same view, so I wish there were some nature where I could walk along different routes."

She also said she wanted an elevator and a designated parking space. "I hurt my leg recently, and it's hard when I have to carry heavy things upstairs," she explained. "It's not that I absolutely can't do without them; I'd just like to have them." She added, "I'd be happy if I could get a designated parking space, even if I had to pay a little more for parking. And I think it would be great if there were no cockroaches or mice."

Park Kyung-hye began looking for a home, considering both monthly rent and a jeonse lease. First, she viewed a 5-pyeong home in Yeoksam-dong available on a jeonse lease for 170 million won, but gave up after finding signs of water leakage.

She next visited a 7-pyeong home in Jangan-dong. The home had a deposit of 50 million won and monthly rent in the 600,000-won range. It was clean and conveniently located for transportation, but had only one window facing outside. There was also a high chance of cockroaches, and the moving date didn't work, so she didn't choose it.

The next home she viewed in Bukchon was 8–10 pyeong, with a deposit of 50 million won and monthly rent in the 600,000-won range. It had good natural light and a pretty interior, but there were a lot of hills and parking was inconvenient. Above all, she gave it up because she couldn't get jeonse deposit guarantee insurance.

The last home she viewed was a 9-pyeong place in Sadang, with a deposit of 30 million won and monthly rent in the 600,000-won range; it also had parking. But it didn't have the separate layout Park Kyung-hye wanted. She lamented, "Does this mean I have to give up on a separate layout?" She then added regretfully, "If there's not much time left before the move, I think I'll have to give up either the elevator or the separate layout."

She also voiced her disappointment, saying, "As I look at the apartments and villas along the way back to my home after viewing houses, I find myself thinking, 'Why don't I have a home of my own?'"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.