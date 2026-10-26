Yoon Mi-ra on the reality of being ‘unmarried at 75’... “My younger sibling calls every day to check I’m alive; I even throw away side dishes because I live alone” (My Little Old Boy)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Yoon Mi-ra revealed her glamorous single life as well as the everyday reality behind it.

Yoon Mi-ra’s daily life was featured on SBS’s My Little Old Boy, which aired on the 25th. She is a “pioneering beauty star of the 1970s.”

As soon as she got up in the morning, Yoon Mi-ra did some light stretching. Viewers were amazed when she was seen with no neck wrinkles at all. Her home, which was then shown, had views of both the Han River and Namsan, and its antique furnishings created an elegant atmosphere.

She had three rooms just for clothes. One in particular caught the eye, filled with luxury items such as bags. Jo Hye-ryeon was astonished, saying, “It looks like a boutique in Cheongdam-dong.”

After coming out of her room into the living room, she loosened up with some squats and washed her face with plain water. As she sorted through the side dishes, she lamented, “Since I don’t have family at home, I end up throwing a lot away.” On the phone with her younger sibling, she apologized, saying, “You made those side dishes so deliciously, but I didn’t eat them, so they went bad and I threw them away. I’m sorry. I have so many of the containers you gave me. I’ll give you a bag.”

She cheerfully told her younger sibling, who calls every morning to check that she is alive, “You call every morning because you’re worried about me, but don’t worry. I’m going to live to 120.”

Yoon Mi-ra was born in 1952 and is 75 years old this year. She made her debut in the 1969 film I Love You and has appeared in dramas including My One and Only, Conditions of Love, Famous Chil Princesses, My Too Perfect Sons, and Live Your Own Life.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.