Lee Hye-won, wife of Ahn Jung-hwan, matches outfits with daughter who became an office worker after graduating from NYU: “It’s amazing that we’re adjusting to her schedule”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Hye-won showed off a warm mother-daughter bond with her daughter Ri-won, now an office worker, as they wore matching golf outfits.

On the 26th, Lee Hye-won posted photos on her social media along with the caption: “It’s different from school, isn’t it? It’s amazing that our family now has to work around an office worker’s schedule too. You’re wonderful for working so hard! Hang in there. Mom just wants you to enjoy life in this world. ♥”

In the photos, Lee Hye-won and Ri-won head out for a round in golf outfits of the same design but different colors. The mother-daughter duo, posing identically and sharing a warm, affectionate vibe like friends, made for a heartwarming sight.

Lee Hye-won, who is known for her youthful looks, added a red cap to her black golf outfit as a stylish accent. Ri-won, showing off her radiant beauty, caught the eye in a golf outfit that brought together red, white, and gray.

Ahn Jung-hwan previously shared the news that Ri-won, who graduated from New York University (NYU), had gotten a job on MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo,” which aired last September.

At the time, Ahn Jung-hwan said, “Ri-won graduated in May and came back to Korea. She got a job, and today was her second day at work.” He added, “She’d been going to job interviews and said she needed to save money. She went to work when I came out.”

Lee Hye-won, a former Miss Korea contestant, and Ahn Jung-hwan married in 2001 and have a daughter, Ri-won, and a son, Ri-hwan. Ri-won majored in sports management at New York University in the United States.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.