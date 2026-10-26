Shin Min-a marries after 10 years of dating; real-life newlywed life with Kim Woo-bin: “What do we often say? The delivery’s here”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Shin Min-a has opened up about her down-to-earth newlywed life with her husband, Kim Woo-bin.

In a preview video for tvN’s You Quiz on the Block (hereafter You Quiz) on the 24th, Shin Min-a spoke candidly about her newlywed life with Kim Woo-bin.

Asked what she often says at home, Shin Min-a replied, “I say, ‘The delivery’s here. So many packages have arrived, so hurry up and unpack them.’” She added, “There’s no one here, but the packages just keep coming,” drawing laughs.

Asked what she often hears from her husband, she bashfully said, “Kim Woo-bin compliments me a lot. I’m too embarrassed to even talk about it.”

“He says, ‘You look pretty.’ He says I look good even when I’m really not at my best, and even when I think I’ve gained too much weight or am not in good shape, he says, ‘You’re the prettiest I’ve ever seen,’” she said, praising Kim Woo-bin’s affectionate side.

Shin Min-a also said that her naturally muscular build is something Kim Woo-bin envies. “I think I’ve been eating too many carbs and too much sodium lately, so I’m watching my diet. I’m trying to have witch’s soup, salad or fruit first,” she said.

Asked how much she exercises, she said, “When I do strength training, I bulk up a lot. That’s what my husband envies. After just a few days, my muscles pop out right away. It’s something to envy, but I have fat as well as muscle, so I really do bulk up,” sharing her own particular struggle.

She also shared how her thoughts had changed after turning 40. Yoo Jae-suk recalled what Shin Min-a had said on You Quiz six years earlier: “Back then, you said, ‘In my teens and twenties, the road ahead seemed so long that I felt impatient, and in my thirties, it seemed like the things to let go of and the things to hold on to were becoming clearer.’” He then asked, “You turned 43 this year. What have you let go of, and what have you held on to?”

Shin Min-a laughed and said, “If I had to say something about that, I haven’t rewatched the full video either, but I found the way I spoke so mature kind of cute and funny. I talked as if I knew everything, as if I’d figured it all out. Some of it was right, though.”

She continued, “I suppose I meant the same thing back then, but don’t we all want to be the best, to be special, to be different? I feel like those things don’t mean much. Even in relationships, it might be that I’m the only one who likes the other person, and I think I’m getting into the habit of letting go of my attachment to things like that.”

She added, “It seems very childish to frame things in terms of age, but I think I may have developed a bit of a knack for telling the difference between attachment and passion.”

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a married actor Kim Woo-bin, who is five years her junior, last December after 10 years of publicly dating.

Shin Min-a is set to appear in the Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress, which premieres on November 4, and is filming MBC’s new Friday-Saturday drama Sumokgeum, scheduled to air next January.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.