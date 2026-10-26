Yang Hong-won mentions a woman and even swears on the day infidelity allegations emerge... remarks to fans revisited

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] A video showing rapper Yang Hong-won at the scene on the day infidelity allegations surfaced has been released, as he faces the allegations just five days after getting married.

On the 25th, a video was posted on a social media account with the caption, “Video submitted as footage from the scene that night amid allegations that Yang Hong-won had an affair.”

The video shows Yang Hong-won talking with fans after performing at a club in Suwon on the 19th of last month.

Yang directed crude insults at fans, saying, “[Expletive], hurry up and get a girlfriend,” and “you [expletive] idiots.”

The person who submitted the video explained, “He looks angry in the video, but in reality he was good to his fans.” They added, “I just thought it was amazing to see Yang Hong-won up close as he headed home, so I filmed him,” and, “I didn’t upload it after maliciously editing only certain parts.”

The infidelity allegations surfaced on the 23rd, five days after Yang Hong-won’s wedding, when a claim emerged that he had gone to a motel with another woman. At the time, his agency acknowledged that Yang had gone to a motel with the woman, but denied the infidelity allegations, saying there had been no intimate acts in the room.

The agency also claimed that the person who made the allegations had threatened Yang Hong-won and the woman who accompanied him while demanding money. Yang and the woman have each filed a complaint against the accuser: Yang for extortion, and the woman for violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes and for defamation by alleging false facts.

Yang Hong-won married Won Hyun-joo, a former model, on the 18th. The couple, who had been dating for eight years, welcomed a daughter in 2024 and held their wedding ceremony two years later.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.