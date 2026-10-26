“I Went to a Motel, but It Wasn’t an Affair”: Yang Hong-won Blocked a Video of His Daughter, but Faces Drug Allegations and Swearing at Fans

[Baek Ji-eun, reporter for Sportschosun] Rapper Yang Hong-won was embroiled in allegations of infidelity just five days after his wedding. He snapped, saying, “I went to a motel, but it wasn’t an affair,” but further allegations emerged and his image continued to plummet uncontrollably.

After dating model Won Hyun-ju for eight years, Yang Hong-won welcomed a daughter in November 2024, and the two held their wedding on the 18th. But on the 23rd, netizen A released messages sent to Won Hyun-ju and details of a phone conversation with Yang Hong-won, claiming that Yang had gone to a motel with another woman, B. Rumors of an affair gained traction after Won Hyun-ju and Yang Hong-won unfollowed each other on social media and Won deleted photos of the two together.

B explained, “I had never even met Yang Hong-won before. He fell asleep on the bed, and I slept on the floor. There was no physical contact or anything untoward.”

Yang Hong-won’s agency, AP Alchemy, explained, “They were drinking at A’s home when A told Yang Hong-won to go to a motel A had chosen. Yang, who was extremely drunk, ended up going there to find somewhere to sleep, and B, who had nowhere else to go, had no choice but to go along. Yang fell asleep as soon as he entered the room, while B went home with A.” The agency also said it had filed a complaint against A on charges of extortion, violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through the publication of false information.

A admitted during a livestream that some of the revelations were false and also deactivated their account.

Yang Hong-won also released the collaborative single “Plan B” on the 24th and took the stage at the 10th-anniversary concert for “2026 Ska Festival: Super-Swag,” held at KBS Arena in Gangseo District, Seoul. There, he also sang the lyric “Come Back to Me, Hyunju” from “Rose” without changing it.

But the fallout continues.

The YouTube channel “Yang Hong-won’s Parenting Diary,” run by the couple Yang Hong-won and Won Hyun-ju, has gone on hiatus. The production team said, “We plan to temporarily restrict comments to protect the people appearing on the channel.” Meanwhile, allegations have surfaced across several online communities that B liked a video of Yang Hong-won’s daughter, causing a stir.

On the 25th, a video was released showing Yang Hong-won swearing at fans on the street after a club performance in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on September 19. The person who shared the video added, however, that Yang’s fan service had been good.

Allegations of drug use involving Yang Hong-won also surfaced that day. Netizen C, who said they were a longtime fan of Yang and had interacted with him closely, posted photos showing the location and interior of an accommodation, along with the hashtag “drugs.” C said they had hesitated to come forward out of concern that their revelations might destroy a family, and claimed their identity could be exposed if they made further revelations about such a sensitive matter.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.