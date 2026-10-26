Yang Hong-won, facing ‘affair allegations,’ hit with further drug allegations... ‘An act that destroys a family’

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jeong An-ji] Rapper Yang Hong-won, who was embroiled in affair rumors just five days after his wedding, is now also facing allegations of drug use.

On the 25th, a writer on an SNS account who identified himself as a longtime fan of Yang Hong-won claimed, “I know something about the stories related to drugs.” The writer also posted the location of an accommodation facility and photos of its interior.

He said, “This is an extremely sensitive matter, and because releasing it could reveal the identities of several people involved, I am approaching it cautiously,” adding, “There is also a possibility that people around me could figure out who I am.” He continued, “Even if I release the material, I need to carefully consider whether it is authentic, the overall context, and the possibility of invading someone’s privacy,” and added, “If I release further materials or information, I intend to proceed cautiously, to the extent that the facts can be verified.”

The writer explained why he was hesitating to make the allegations public, saying, “I wonder whether revealing what I know might become an act that destroys a family.” He emphasized, “I did not write this post to gain financial benefit.”

Earlier, affair allegations surfaced after claims emerged that Yang Hong-won had gone to a motel with another woman on the 23rd, five days after his wedding on the 18th. At the time, his agency acknowledged that Yang had gone to the motel with the woman, but rejected the affair allegations, saying there had been no displays of affection inside the room.

The agency also claimed that the accuser had threatened Yang Hong-won and the woman who accompanied him while demanding money. Yang and the woman have each filed complaints against the accuser, alleging extortion, violations of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, and defamation through false statements.

Yang Hong-won married former model Won Hyun-joo on the 18th. The couple, who had been dating for eight years, welcomed a daughter in 2024 and held an official wedding ceremony two years later.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.