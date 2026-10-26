'Street Woman Fighter 2' star Mina Myoung to become a mom a year after marriage: “I have two hearts”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Dancer Mina Myoung announced that she is pregnant a little over a year after getting married, sharing her joy at becoming a mother-to-be.

On the 25th, Mina Myoung announced her pregnancy herself on social media, writing, “Somehow, this feels even more awkward than when I got married, but I’m a mom now.”

“Today marks exactly 13 weeks, but even after passing the stable stage of pregnancy, I couldn’t work up the courage to post until now,” she wrote. “There have been so many difficult things this year that I’ve wondered if it was really okay, but at least the baby isn’t giving me any trouble and is growing very healthily. Such a blessing.” She shared her affection for the baby she is carrying.

She continued, “I hear next year is the Year of the Red Sheep, and the baby and I will be 12 years apart, zodiac-wise. We don’t quite know yet what it means to become parents, but we know this is such a precious being. We’re looking forward to this new life as a couple and spending each day feeling new,” she said, sharing her feelings about becoming a parent-to-be.

Mina Myoung said, “I found it really hard to make up my mind, knowing how much courage and resolve it takes to have a child while working in a physically demanding job. But what a friend said really resonated with me: ‘Of all the things I’ve created, I don’t think anything is more remarkable than creating a person.’” She added, “I think that’s really true. I’m a woman with two hearts now. Isn’t that amazing? I was so afraid before getting pregnant, but now I pray every day that the baby will just be healthy. I’m a first-time mom-to-be, but I respect all the mothers in the world.”

Mina Myoung rose to fame after appearing on Mnet’s “Street Woman Fighter 2.” She married her husband, who is not in the entertainment industry, in June last year after dating for six years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.