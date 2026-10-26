Lee Ho-cheol Hasn't Seen His Mother in Over Two Years... “Sent to a Factory at 19, Basically Kicked Out of Home”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Lee Ho-cheol revealed a painful family story, saying he had not seen his mother in over two years.

On the 25th, SBS variety show “My Little Old Boy” (“My Little Old Boy” hereafter) featured actors Bae Jung-nam, Hyun Bong-sik and Lee Ho-cheol heading to Daegu. During the show, Lee shared why he had kept his distance from his mother for so long.

That day, Lee surprised the two by revealing, “It’s been over two years since I last saw my mom.” He said that after his parents divorced when he was five, he lived with his mother for a while but was raised by his grandmother because of financial hardship.

Lee recalled, “My mom sold skewers, and my grandmother farmed tomatoes,” adding, “We had no rice, so we’d get by for a week on 300 won worth of noodles.” He said he became so sick of them that he didn’t eat noodles again until his mid-30s, drawing sympathy.

Later, when his grandmother’s health deteriorated, he went back to live with his mother, but life remained difficult. Lee said, “With my mom raising me alone, how could I go to college? I went straight to a foundry. My mom told me to go, so I did, but I just couldn’t do it.”

He especially conveyed how painful it was to have to start working so early, unlike his peers, saying, “When I was 19, the other kids were talking about which university to go to. Did I want to do that kind of work? I was 19.”

He also explained the key reason he grew distant from his mother. Lee said, “My mom said that if I earned money and gave it to her, she would manage it. But I couldn’t go on just working like that. I told her I’d save my own money and manage it myself.”

He added, “Things between my mom and me got bad from then on. She wouldn’t even give me food,” and revealed, “I didn’t move out on my own; I was basically kicked out,” shocking those who heard him. Shin Dong-yup, listening to him, expressed sympathy: “There must have been so many difficult things you couldn’t talk about.”

Speaking frankly about his relationship with his mother afterward, Lee said, “We stayed in touch, but only around the holidays. I didn’t go visit my mom that often,” adding, “I guess I had a lot of hurt feelings about things from back then.”

But something made him want to see his mother again, after not seeing her for over two years. During a recent phone call, he heard that a colon polyp had been found during her health checkup.

Lee said, “I found myself worrying about her and wanting to see her,” and asked Bae Jung-nam and Hyun Bong-sik to accompany him on the way to visit his mother. Bae understood how he felt, asking, “Because you’d feel awkward going alone?”

Lee then prepared flowers and a handwritten letter, remembering a 3,000-won ring he had given his mother as a child. When his mother came face to face with her son for the first time in a long while, she read the card’s message, “Mom, I love you,” and burst into tears, saying, “This is the first time I’ve ever received one. I’m so happy. I love you more than words can say.”

Lee Ho-cheol, who had kept his distance from his mother for years because of childhood wounds, touched viewers by expressing his heartfelt feelings to her when they met again after about two years.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.