Jo Hye-ryun candidly opens up about romantic feelings for Kim Gu-ra when she was single after divorce: “I was lonely, and we almost dated”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Jo Hye-ryun drew laughs by candidly opening up about a time when she had romantic feelings for her close friend Kim Gu-ra.

Jo Hye-ryun appeared as a special MC on SBS’s “My Little Old Boy,” which aired on the 25th.

Jo Hye-ryun explained her remark about her close friend Kim Gu-ra: “We almost became boyfriend and girlfriend instead of friends.”

Seo Jang-hoon cautiously asked, “Is this something you both agreed to share?” Jo Hye-ryun recalled that time: “It was when we had both become divorced and single. There was a period when I was lonely.”

Jo Hye-ryun went on to explain, “Those feelings came and went,” but quickly corrected herself: “Actually, the feelings only went one way,” prompting laughter throughout the studio.

They also discussed her husband’s reaction. Jo Hye-ryun said her husband wasn’t jealous of Kim Gu-ra at all: “He isn’t jealous of Kim Gu-ra at all. I guess he doesn’t see him as a threat. He doesn’t worry about Kim Gu-ra or Park Myung-soo and that crowd.”

Shin Dong-yup added, “Men see him as ‘safe,’” drawing more laughs.

Jo Hye-ryun remarried in 2014. She has a daughter, Kim Yoon-a, and a son, Kim Woo-joo, with her former husband.

Kim Gu-ra divorced in 2015 and remarried in 2020 to a non-celebrity woman 12 years his junior. They had a daughter in 2021, later in life. His son Geuri from his previous marriage and his much-younger daughter are 23 years apart.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.