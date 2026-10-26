“This is child abuse”... Oh Cho-hee warns of “reporting procedures” in front of tearful husband (“Marriage Hell”)

[Kim So-hyung reporter Jeong An-ji] Dr. Oh Cho-hee firmly called it child abuse in response to a story about a wife who cannot stop her dangerous behavior toward her child, and said she would follow reporting procedures to protect the child.

The 189th episode of MBC’s Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell, airing on the 26th, features the desperate story of a wife asking for help to save her child from her own dangerous behavior and a husband who says, “I feel like one of us is going to die.” The wife asked for help herself, prepared to face any criticism and condemnation. What on earth is happening to this mother and child?

In the observation footage, the wife spends all day cleaning the house and fixating on aligning the position and angle of objects. She says she feels suffocated from the moment her child takes out a toy, and cannot bear it when things are not in their proper places. The wife, who is especially sensitive to sound, confides that she even struggles to cope with the sound of her child laughing or crying.

After her husband leaves for work, the child cannot stop crying, and the wife is unable to control her emotions and reacts harshly. The dangerous situations keep recurring, including her leaving the child alone in a room. Seeing the mother and child’s daily life unfold as more serious than he had expected, the husband breaks down in tears, unable to look properly at the screen.

Sighs also continue in the studio. Jang Dong-min turns away, saying, “I can’t watch this today. It hurts too much,” while So Yu-jin expresses her concern, saying, “I think we may need to call the police.” Dr. Oh Cho-hee is also deeply troubled, saying, “The child is so pitiful.” She then firmly states, “This is child abuse.” Saying that people must stand by the child, who is vulnerable, in any circumstances, she says she will file a report in accordance with the procedures for protecting the child.

The wife confides that she even has the dangerous thought that she wants to run away from her child, saying, “I wonder if this hell will end only if I die.” Although she recognizes the problem, she cannot stop herself, so she submitted her story hoping someone would “please save our child.”

What might be behind the wife’s extreme reactions to her child’s crying? Will the “SOS Couple” and their child be able to escape this reality at the edge of a precipice? The story of the “SOS Couple” will be revealed in the 189th episode of MBC’s Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell, airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 26.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.