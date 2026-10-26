"PARK EUN BIN's wall was high"... Heated debate over Japanese 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' Ashida Mana's acting skills

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] As 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo,' considered the masterpiece of actress PARK EUN BIN's career, has been remade in Japan, local reactions to lead actress Ashida Mana are mixed.

"Minamida Minami: The Genius Lawyer," which premiered in Japan on the 19th, is a remake of the 2022 ENA drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo," which caused a sensation in Korea. The role of Minamida, corresponding to Woo Young-woo played by PARK EUN BIN, was taken by the popular Japanese actress Mana Ashida.

As the original work was widely loved both domestically and internationally, the Japanese version garnered significant attention even before its broadcast. In particular, given that Park Eun-bin had received acclaim for her delicate portrayal of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, a genius lawyer with autism spectrum disorder, the biggest point of interest was how Mana Ashida would reinterpret the character.

When the lid was finally lifted, contrary to expectations, there was a wave of admiration for Mana Ashida's acting skills.

Japanese media outlet MANTANWEB highlighted the positive reviews from local viewers regarding Mana Ashida on the 22nd, following the first broadcast. Positive reactions emerged on local social media, including comments such as, "I got goosebumps from her acting skills within 5 minutes of the start," "Her body language and eye acting are amazing," and "She was much more like Extraordinary Attorney Woo than I expected."

Japanese media outlet Diamond Online also reported on the 24th that Mana Ashida had largely dispelled concerns about her acting skills through the first broadcast. In particular, it noted that intense interest was proven, with hashtags related to the work ranking first on Japan's X (formerly Twitter) trends on the day of the broadcast.

However, there were also significant comparisons made to PARK EUN BIN, the lead actress of the original work. On the Japanese drama review site Filmarks, a review noted that while Mana Ashida’s gaze and gestures were on par with PARK EUN BIN’s, her vocal pitch and the pace of her lines felt awkward. In particular, it was pointed out that she somewhat lacked the innocent and lovable aura unique to Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which Park Eun-bin had portrayed.

This can also be interpreted to mean that the presence of the character Extraordinary Attorney Woo, established by PARK EUN BIN in the original work, was that intense. However, given that Mana Ashida also portrays the character in her own unique way, there were also voices arguing that the Japanese version should be evaluated as a separate work.

Interest was also confirmed by viewership ratings. According to a report by Japan's Nikkan Gendai, the first episode recorded a rating of 7.4% based on households in the Kanto region. On the Japanese drama review site Filmarks, the initial rating was 3.6 out of 5, falling short of the original work's 4.3.

Meanwhile, the original series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' caused a sensation when it aired in 2022, recording a peak viewership rating of 17.5% (based on Nielsen Korea's nationwide paid households). PARK EUN BIN received recognition for her acting skills by winning the Grand Prize in the TV category at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2023 for her role as Woo Young-woo.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.