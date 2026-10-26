“It’s sad that only Mom and Dad are missing”... Choi Jun-hee visits the late Choi Jin-sil again, five months after her wedding

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Choi Jun-hee, daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, visited her mother’s grave five months after getting married and expressed her deep longing for her.

On the 25th, Choi Jun-hee shared a photo of herself visiting her mother Choi Jin-sil’s grave on social media, along with the caption, “Off to Mom to get some strength—heave-ho!”

Choi Jun-hee shared a photo of herself visiting the grave with various drinks her mother had liked while alive, a bottle of soju, snacks and other things, writing, “Buying and bringing the things she liked.”

She also shared a view of the graves of her mother, Choi Jin-sil, and her late uncle, Choi Jin-young, beneath a clear blue sky. Adding the caption, “The weather is really nice,” Choi Jun-hee shared a glimpse of her peaceful day.

Beside Choi Jin-sil’s grave was a heart-shaped stone monument bearing the inscription, “Beloved by all! The lovely woman rests here,” which caught people’s attention. Choi Jin-sil was smiling with her chin resting on her hand, and Choi Jun-hee struck the same pose beside her and smiled brightly, moving those who saw the photo.

Choi Jun-hee had also visited her mother’s grave last May, ahead of her wedding. At the time, she said she had naturally gone to see her mother before the ceremony and paid her respects with her husband.

As she prepared for her wedding, she also expressed how much she missed her parents. Choi Jun-hee shared a video from her first-birthday party, showing her mother saying, “Everyone who came today, I’ll be sure to invite you again when our daughter gets married someday, so stay healthy for a long, long time.”

She added, “The saddest thing is that Mom and Dad are the only ones missing from all those occasions,” prompting an outpouring of sympathy.

Born in 2003, Choi Jun-hee is the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil and the late Cho Sung-min. She began her entertainment career in 2022 after signing an exclusive contract with Wibleoom, but ended the contract about three months later. She has since worked as an influencer.

Last May, Choi Jun-hee married her boyfriend of many years, who is 11 years older than her, and announced the start of a new chapter in her life.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.