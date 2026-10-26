Lee Sol-i, wife of Park Sung-kwang, offers pointed marriage advice after addressing divorce rumors: “You can’t fix someone”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Sol-i, wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, offered candid advice on what to look for in a marriage partner.

On the 25th, Lee Sol-i spent time connecting with fans by answering their questions on social media.

One fan shared her concerns about dating and marriage, asking, “Unnie, what should I look for when dating a man? Thinking about marriage makes it so hard.”

Lee Sol-i replied, “In terms of compatibility, I think you should spend time with someone whose way of treating others, direction in life, and values are similar to yours.”

She added, “In terms of personality, I think you really need to meet someone who is steadfast,” emphasizing the importance of a partner’s constancy.

In particular, Lee Sol-i offered practical marriage advice, adding, “You really can’t fix someone. You need to meet a man who is faithful and devoted. Then trust and affection will surely be there.”

Her remarks have drawn even more attention because she recently addressed rumors of a divorce from her husband, Park Sung-kwang.

Last June, Lee Sol-i posted on social media, “I’m 39. There’s a past I want to erase,” sharing her thoughts on relationships with people whose values differ. Some online users took this to suggest trouble between her and Park Sung-kwang and raised rumors of a divorce.

However, when asked directly whether they had divorced, Lee Sol-i denied it and explained, “The ‘past I want to erase’ was just a bit of a hook as I expressed my thoughts.”

She also clarified that her post did not mean there was a problem in her marriage, saying, “Even so, I ended it on a positive note, saying that embracing those differences is what love is.”

Since then, the couple have shown that their life together remains unchanged, attending singer KCM’s wedding early this month and offering their congratulations.

Lee Sol-i married Park Sung-kwang, who is seven years her senior, in 2020. The couple won viewers’ affection by appearing on the SBS variety show “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny” and sharing their newlywed life.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.