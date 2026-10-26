‘74-year-old’ Lee Soo-man personally teaches Aiching the kick choreography: “You have to come straight up right here”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Sunny, a member of Girls’ Generation, shared footage of her uncle, producer Lee Soo-man (74), giving hands-on direction in the practice room.

On the 25th, Sunny posted on her personal account: “Behind-the-scenes footage celebrating A2O LITE’s debut song NEON getting its first No. 1 on terrestrial TV~!!!! #SneakingInAndOutThroughTheBackDoorForNow #CongratsOnNo1.” She also uploaded a behind-the-scenes video commemorating the song “Nion (NEON)” by rookie group A2O LITE, which she helped produce, taking the No. 1 spot on terrestrial TV.

The released video shows Lee Soo-man personally teaching the members the choreography.

In the video, Lee Soo-man demonstrated the song’s key move—the “kick choreography”—in front of 13-year-old members Aiching and Siri. “You don’t come up by kicking like this; you have to strike and come straight up right here,” he said, demonstrating the precise angles and movements himself as he closely coached the newcomers. The young members watched him intently and took in the moves, which also caught viewers’ attention.

Sunny had previously raised fans’ anticipation by hinting during a radio broadcast that there was a practice video of Lee Soo-man dancing himself. In addition to the actual choreography instruction video, a high-difficulty, sharply synchronized dance video featuring AI-composited faces of Lee Soo-man and producer Yoo Young-jin was also released, drawing major online buzz.

Meanwhile, after the sale of a stake in SM Entertainment and following the expiration of his non-compete agreement, Lee Soo-man returned to the Korean music scene after three years. He recently introduced the nine-member multinational group A2O LITE through A2O Entertainment. The group’s debut song “NEON” rose to the top of Melon’s Top 100 just 29 hours after its release and has since sparked a sensation, winning four music-show awards.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.