Cho Se-ho off TV as his last regular show ends; ‘bittersweet’ update shared via his wife’s social media... ‘What is this?’

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Attention has focused on images of TV personality Cho Se-ho shared by his wife on social media, as Doriver, his only regular show, is set to end. Cho had been embroiled in allegations of ties to organized crime.

On the 25th, Cho Se-ho’s wife, Jeong Su-ji, posted a video on her social media account with the caption, “It’s Ajeojjing.”

The video shows a close-up of Cho Se-ho’s face, set to audio of Aijjing, a member of rookie group A20, saying, “My eyebrows and smile are my charms.” His wife filmed his eyebrows and smile as if proudly showing them off, and Cho, caught off guard by the sudden filming, reacted, “What is this?”—making people laugh.

With Cho Se-ho’s TV appearances having become less frequent recently, his wife is drawing public attention by sharing glimpses of his daily life on social media in a playful way. In particular, now that even the last regular variety show he appeared on has announced its end, interest is expected to continue in updates about him shared on social media.

On the 25th, news broke that Doriver, Cho Se-ho’s only variety show, was ending.

The Doriver production team said, “We will bring this long journey to a close with Episode 16 of the sixth season, which is currently airing. Given that our connection goes back to a past life, we have been together for a remarkable five years, and distinctive storylines and relationships have developed. The cast and crew alike wrapped the final shoot with deep regret.”

The show’s end is likely to feel especially disappointing for Cho Se-ho. Last year, after being embroiled in allegations of ties to organized crime, Cho voluntarily left tvN’s You Quiz on the Block and KBS 2TV’s 2 Days & 1 Night Season 4, both of which he was appearing on regularly at the time. Despite the controversy, the team behind Doriver continued working with Cho, but with the show ending, all the regular programs he appeared on will have come to a close.

Meanwhile, Cho Se-ho was at the center of controversy last year after being embroiled in allegations of ties to organized crime. His agency categorically denied the allegations at the time, saying, “They were simply acquaintances, and no money or valuables changed hands.” Cho himself also explained, “Because I had been attending various regional events for some time, I came to meet all kinds of people I hadn’t known before. I want to make clear that the allegations raised over those connections, which many people are concerned about, are entirely untrue.”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.