‘Transit Love 4’ alum Kim Ji-yeong, whose pregnancy before marriage made headlines, quietly celebrates daughter’s 100th day: ‘The princess cried the whole time’

[Kim So-hyung reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Ji-yeong, who made headlines for becoming pregnant before marriage, appeared on ‘Transit Love 4.’ She shared photos of her daughter’s 100-day celebration and a lighthearted glimpse into life as a mother.

On the 25th, Kim Ji-yeong posted photos on her social media along with the message, “We had a family 100-day celebration at home today.” She marked her daughter’s 100th day with an intimate gathering just for family.

“It was so much fun having the house bustling again after so long, and Princess Seul cried the whole time,” Kim wrote, adding, “It was a party for the adults,” which drew laughs.

The photos showed her daughter Yoonseul sitting in front of the table set for her 100-day celebration. Yoonseul caught people’s attention with her face flushed red and tears welling in her eyes.

Kim showed her affection for her daughter, describing her as “one tear-soaked hamster.” Her daughter’s adorable appearance on her 100th day and Kim’s playful reaction brought a smile.

Kim first came to public attention in 2023 when she appeared on Channel A’s dating reality show ‘Transit Love 4.’

Then, last February, she announced that she was pregnant before marriage and would wed Yoon Soo-young, CEO of the reading-club community Trevari. In July, she welcomed her first daughter, Yoonseul.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.