Could Jeon Do-yeon finally pull it off? U.S. media spotlight her chances of becoming the first Korean actress nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress

Foreign media are predicting that actress Jeon Do-yeon has a strong chance of becoming the first Korean actor nominated for the Academy Award (Oscar) for Best Actress, thanks to her film Possible Love.

On the 25th (local time), the U.S. entertainment publication The Hollywood Reporter spotlighted Jeon Do-yeon’s performance as Mi-ok, the wife of a laid-off worker, in director Lee Chang-dong’s Netflix film Possible Love. The outlet praised her, saying, “It is hard even to imagine another actor playing this role instead of Jeon Do-yeon,” and that “she delivers a layered performance that pierces the heart even in the most cheerful moments.” It went on to say, “Jeon Do-yeon, a highly regarded actress, becoming the first Korean to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress would be a natural outcome befitting her dazzling career.”

The foreign outlet also took an in-depth look at Jeon Do-yeon’s acting career, tracing the solid filmography she has built over several decades since making her debut as an advertising model, with films including The Contact, Miryang and The Housemaid, as well as television dramas and theater. Director Lee Chang-dong also expressed hope, saying, “It is still difficult and rare for non-English-speaking actors to knock on the door of the Oscars, but the Academy recognizing Jeon Do-yeon’s achievements would be meaningful evidence of change.”

Critical reaction to Possible Love, released on the 23rd, has also been explosive. The film has earned a 100% Tomatometer score—the equivalent of a perfect score from critics—on the reputable U.S. film review site Rotten Tomatoes, and has made the list of leading contenders for next year’s Oscar for Best Picture. Rotten Tomatoes also gave Jeon strong chances of a Best Actress nomination and the film strong chances of winning the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

The LA Times also heaped praise on the film. The outlet wrote, “Lee Chang-dong has never shown humanity this delicate and approachable,” calling it “the year's finest masterpiece, combining an intricate screenplay, flawless direction and Jeon Do-yeon’s astonishing performance as she portrays a soul bearing the full weight of everyday struggles.”

Meanwhile, Possible Love, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Venice International Film Festival last September and was selected as South Korea’s official entry for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, is stepping up its campaign for major Oscar categories with Netflix’s full support. It is setting its sights on major trophies, including Best Actress for Jeon Do-yeon, Best Actor for Sul Kyung-gu, Best Supporting Actress for Cho Yeo-jeong, as well as Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.