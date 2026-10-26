‘I’m Solo’ Backbiting: Season 31’s Ok-sun—Hadn’t She Broken Up with ♥Young-ho After All? A Couple Photo Was Posted, Then Quickly Deleted

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jung] Ok-sun and Young-ho from Season 31 of ‘I’m Solo’ have been swept up in unexpected reunion rumors about five months after announcing their breakup. The rumors began after photos from a social media account believed to belong to the couple surfaced online. In particular, signs that couple photos may have been posted even in September, after their breakup announcement, have fueled curiosity.

On the 26th, screenshots of posts from a social media account believed to have been jointly run by Ok-sun and Young-ho from Season 31 of ENA and SBS Plus’s ‘I’m SOLO’ (‘I’m Solo’) spread across online communities and social media.

The photos circulated alongside claims that they had been posted to Blind, an anonymous community for office workers, early that morning and quickly deleted.

The screenshots showed what appeared to be the two spending affectionate time together. In particular, four-frame photo strips captured moments that suggested they were a couple, such as hugging each other, kissing each other on the cheek, and putting their faces together to make heart shapes with their hands.

That wasn’t all. A range of date photos had been collected on one account, including pictures of them drinking tea at a café and dining at restaurants, as well as travel scenery, a birthday cake, and visits to exhibitions, drawing attention.

One photo taken at a baseball stadium showed tickets to a game held on April 5, 2026. But the social media post was dated September 27. This suggests that the post was uploaded about five months after the photo was taken.

The date raised questions because September 27 came after Ok-sun had officially announced her breakup with Young-ho. Various interpretations have emerged over why a couple photo was posted when the two had already broken up.

Some internet users speculated that the two might have gotten back together.

Others suggested that the photos might have been uploaded belatedly from when they were dating. Cautious reactions also continued, noting that the account’s actual operator had not been confirmed and that it was difficult to determine whether they were currently dating based only on when the photos were posted.

Earlier, Ok-sun and Young-ho became a couple after choosing each other in the final selection for Season 31 of ‘I’m Solo,’ which aired on May 27.

However, during a YouTube livestream shortly after the show aired, Ok-sun said that she and Young-ho had already broken up. At the time, she explained, “Young-ho and I had been doing well, but I had to go abroad for personal reasons, so we broke up not long after the show began airing.”

She went on to firmly deny that any of the rumors surrounding them—that they were getting married, that she was pregnant, or that their families had met—were true. She also expressed her gratitude to Young-ho for supporting her and even shed tears.

Meanwhile, during the show, Season 31’s Ok-sun became embroiled in controversy over allegations that female cast members had talked behind Soon-ja’s back and ostracized her. At the time, some viewers criticized the conflicts shown on the program by comparing them to the Netflix drama ‘The Glory.’ Ok-sun also previously offered explanations and apologies in response to criticism of her words and actions.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.