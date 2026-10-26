‘85-year-old’ Kim Hye-ja appears at public event without support... Radiant smile just 20 days after ‘health scare’

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Kim Hye-ja put recent rumors about her health to rest, meeting audiences looking healthy and radiant.

On the 25th, several photos were posted on the official social media account of Plus M Entertainment, the distributor of the film Still Radiant, along with the message: “The Yeochanz are here~ A happy meeting with our audience on 10/24 (Sat)! Still Radiant is now playing to great acclaim.”

The released photos showed Kim Hye-ja attending a stage greeting on the film’s opening weekend. With a bright smile and a healthier-looking face, she greeted the audience and warmed up the atmosphere at the venue.

Earlier, at the red-carpet event for the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on the 6th, Kim Hye-ja appeared in an understated hanbok. During her walk, she was seen slowly making her way with support from those around her and coughing several times with a hand over her mouth, prompting concern among fans.

Then, when a stage greeting scheduled for the 15th was canceled that same day, some expressed concern about Kim Hye-ja’s age—85 this year—and rumors about her health also began to circulate.

At the time, a film representative explained, “She just has the beginnings of a common cold; there is nothing wrong with her health.” Still, as a veteran actress, she continued to be the subject of concern. But her healthy appearance at this stage greeting has now completely allayed fans’ worries.

Meanwhile, the film Still Radiant, which has drawn attention as Kim Hye-ja’s first return to the big screen in nine years, tells the story of Sun-ok, who reunites after 60 years with her closest friend, with whom she shared the most radiant moments of her life. It is currently playing to great acclaim.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.