“Raising a Child Born Out of Wedlock”: Siyu Makes a Pointed Remark While Bringing Up the Assault Controversy Involving Kim Hyun-joong: “If I Tell You Even About Being Hit...”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Creator Siyu drew attention with remarks that evoked a past assault incident involving her former partner, singer and actor Kim Hyun-joong.

Siyu connected with fans through a TikTok live stream on the 26th.

That day, some of Kim Hyun-joong’s overseas fans flooded the live chat and directed a barrage of harsh criticism at Siyu, saying, “The accusations of violence are false, yet you have the nerve to show your face,” and “You dragged someone through the mud.”

After reading the comments herself, Siyu did not shy away from responding, calmly but firmly stating her position.

She stressed, “Actually, I have so many interesting stories. I’m just holding back because I want to move on quietly, and not one of them is a lie.”

As the malicious comments continued, Siyu began, “Why, if I tell you even about being hit...” then trailed off and quickly stopped speaking. She went on to add a pointed remark seemingly aimed at the past assault controversy and claims made by Kim Hyun-joong’s side: “I hear that, in the end, he even said on YouTube that he had never hit anyone.”

Siyu continued the broadcast without faltering. Asked, “Are you happy now?”, she replied, “I realized I’m truly happy when I felt how many people are on my side, supporting me.” In response to a fan’s encouragement, “It’s nice to see you looking so bright,” she smiled broadly and said, “I have to stay cheerful. I shouldn’t be crying, should I?”

Meanwhile, Siyu dated Kim Hyun-joong for three years starting in 2012, but their breakup involved intense legal disputes, including an assault controversy and a paternity suit. A paternity suit at the time established that Kim Hyun-joong was the biological father. Siyu gave birth to a son in 2015 and has raised him on her own ever since.

Kim Hyun-joong married a non-celebrity in 2022 and welcomed a second son that same year.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.