Seo In-young Fires Off Blunt Advice After Divorce: “Diamonds and Things Like That Are All Useless”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Seo In-young shared her experience of selling her diamond wedding ring after her divorce and offered some practical advice.

On the 22nd, the E Channel variety show “Seo In-young’s Trendy Kkondae” featured Seo In-young and Mimiminu talking with divorce lawyer Park Min-cheol about alimony and the division of property.

That day, while watching a video related to the wedding of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez, Seo In-young was captivated by a dazzling diamond ring.

Seo In-young could not hide her amazement, saying, “Look at the size of that diamond. It’s four times the size of mine.” When lawyer Park Min-cheol remarked, “At that size, even a quarter of it would be big,” Seo In-young said wistfully, “That’s true. Mine was big too. But things like that are all useless.” Even as she recalled her dazzling wedding ring, she seemed skeptical about its actual value.

Mimiminu then asked, “Can a wedding ring be divided up too?” Lawyer Park Min-cheol explained, “Even if it was given during the marriage, if it was purchased with money the couple accumulated together, it is included in the property subject to division.”

After hearing this, Seo In-young spoke frankly, drawing on her own experience. “I know because I’ve sold diamonds myself: they’re worth next to nothing. You should take cash, not diamonds,” she stressed. Her point was that even an expensive diamond ring might not fetch the value one expected when it came time to sell it.

When Mimiminu asked, “Who are you giving advice to?” Seo In-young looked straight into the camera and reiterated, “Everyone, diamonds and things like that are completely useless,” drawing laughter.

Seo In-young had previously attracted attention with a large diamond ring in her wedding photos, released ahead of her first marriage in 2023. In the photos, a dazzling diamond ring stood out on her left hand as she wrapped her arms around her future husband’s neck.

Seo In-young also shared on a TV show at the time that her former husband had proposed and given her the ring at a restaurant near the Hangang River. But the marriage did not last long, and now she has shared her experience of selling the diamond herself, revealing how her views have changed.

Seo In-young married a non-celebrity businessman in 2023 but divorced by mutual consent the following year. She is currently reportedly preparing to remarry Choi Ji-hoon, CEO of content creative company NP, who is six years older than her. The two met through an acquaintance and became a couple; the specific date and venue of the wedding have not yet been disclosed.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.