Yoon Sun-woo in tears over wife Kim Gae-un’s pregnancy reveal: “I’m a slave now”

[Jeong An-ji, reporter for Sportschosun] Actor Yoon Sun-woo drew laughs by playfully expressing his affection for his wife, actor Kim Gae-un, after hearing the news of her pregnancy, saying, “I’m a slave now, and you’re the queen.”

On the 15th, a video titled “Announcing My Pregnancy on My Husband’s Birthday” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Gae-un KIMGAEUN.”

In the video, after seeing two lines appear on a pregnancy test, Kim Gae-un shared the happy news, saying, “I’m pregnant.”

As it happened, the next day was Yoon Sun-woo’s birthday, so Kim Gae-un made a plan to announce her pregnancy in a special way.

Pretending she was going to use the computer, Kim Gae-un secretly went into the room, blew up baby balloons, and stuck the pregnancy test to the wall to prepare a surprise event.

A little later, Yoon Sun-woo came into the room smiling, thinking it was a birthday celebration for him. When he belatedly noticed the pregnancy test, he was speechless. He then exclaimed “Wow” over and over before giving Kim Gae-un a tight hug. Unable to hide his joy, Yoon Sun-woo told her, “Honey, you’re the queen now,” drawing laughs.

Afterward, the two went to a restaurant to celebrate Yoon Sun-woo’s birthday. Kim Gae-un wished him a happy birthday. Yoon Sun-woo replied, “My birthday is nothing,” then said, “I’m a slave now, and you’re the queen. Don’t do anything,” drawing attention.

Earlier, on the 24th, Kim Gae-un shared her joy at welcoming a new family member in a post on her social media, writing, “Our family has grown by one, so now we’re a family of six. A baby angel has come to us.”

Meanwhile, Kim Gae-un and Yoon Sun-woo got married in October 2025 after dating for about 10 years.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.