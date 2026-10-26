“I’m 74; if I go on TV, I’ll die”... ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan’ slammed for revealing restaurant’s name

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] MBN and Kstar variety show ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4’ has sparked controversy after airing footage that made it possible to infer the name and location of a restaurant whose 74-year-old owner had refused filming.

The episode of ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4’ aired on the 23rd showed Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube setting out with IVE members Gaeul and Liz to find hidden dining spots in northern Gyeonggi Province.

That day, the cast visited a restaurant and asked whether they could film, but received an unexpected refusal. The owner firmly drew the line, saying, “We don’t do filming. We’ve never filmed with anyone before.”

The owner went on to ask for their understanding, saying, “I’m 74. We serve dinner, so if we appear on TV even once, it’s so exhausting I could die. I’m sorry, but I just don’t feel able to agree.”

The reason was that, given the owner’s advanced age, dealing with a rush of customers after the broadcast would be a considerable burden. The owner repeatedly expressed regret but made clear they did not want to be filmed.

In the end, Jeon Hyun-moo, KwakTube, Gaeul and Liz had to leave without eating at the restaurant. After coming out of the building, Jeon told Gaeul and Liz, “This is really real, right?” emphasizing that the program proceeds without prior arrangements.

But after the broadcast, an unexpected controversy erupted. Critics said the show had aired footage that allowed viewers to identify the name and location of the restaurant that had refused filming.

In the broadcast, only the middle character of the restaurant’s three-character name was blurred. The show also revealed the cast’s approach to the restaurant and the surrounding area, prompting criticism that it was not difficult to identify the establishment.

The controversy grew, particularly because the owner had refused to appear on the show out of concern about a rush of customers. Although the owner did not want the restaurant to be shown at all, information that could identify it was ultimately made public.

Some viewers criticized the production team, saying, “If they refused filming, shouldn’t it have been edited out of the broadcast too?”, “The owner said they didn’t want to do it because it would be too much for them, so why did they have to show enough to identify the restaurant?”, “It’s fine to emphasize the reality aspect, but the owner’s wishes come first,” and “Who will take responsibility if harm results from customers flocking there after the broadcast?”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.