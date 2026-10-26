“The engine’s in the back”... Kang Min-kyung drops the top on a 300-million-won Porsche for Jung Jae-hyung

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer and composer Jung Jae-hyung could barely contain his excitement as he drove Kang Min-kyung’s Porsche worth around 300 million won, just a week after getting his license.

On the 25th, a video titled “A week after I got my license, Kang Min-kyung came to me with a Porsche” was posted on Jung Jae-hyung’s YouTube channel.

That day, Jung said, “Ms. Kang Min-kyung said she’d give me a driving lesson in her own car today. It’s a car from ‘P’ company—my dream car. I don’t think I’ll ever get an opportunity this good again.” He expressed his excitement at the prospect of driving a Porsche 911 Cabriolet reportedly priced at around 300 million won.

As he waited for Kang Min-kyung, Jung looked nervous, saying, “I’m so nervous.”

A little later, Kang Min-kyung arrived in the convertible with the top down, saying, “Shall I humble our oppa a little? I’ll show him what cool looks like—the true worth of a Cabriolet.”

Jung looked around the car, exclaiming, “Wow. It’s so beautiful.” Just a week after getting his license, he had climbed into the car of his dreams and kept expressing his joy, saying, “This is so nice.”

Jung took the wheel himself and was amazed, saying the car felt heavy and stable. Kang Min-kyung explained one of the car’s features: “The engine’s in the back.”

Jung was overjoyed, saying, “I love this. It’s my dream car.” Kang Min-kyung also kindly explained what it was like to drive a Porsche, saying, “And doesn’t it feel like you’re driving close to the ground? People who enjoy driving because they can feel the road like it.” Her explanation brought a warm and lighthearted feel to the moment.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.