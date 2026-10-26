Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin’s cumulative donations top 5 billion won... Their good deeds continue after marriage

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Shin Min-a has continued to donate consistently alongside her husband, actor Kim Woo-bin. As reports emerged that their cumulative donations have exceeded 5 billion won, she shared her thoughts on charitable giving.

On the 26th, tvN released a preview video titled, “Shin Min-a, who has donated consistently every year: What was the most rewarding moment of giving?”

In the video, host Yoo Jae-suk mentioned the charitable work of Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin and said, “What’s wonderful about you two is that you’ve continued to donate consistently. I hear your combined donations total more than 5 billion won,” leaving viewers amazed. Yoo then said, “These days, we need to make these things more widely known.”

Shin Min-a said, “When I first started donating, I thought good deeds should be done quietly.” She continued, “I hoped it would be a great help to people who don’t often receive support,” and added, “Because I donate every year, I receive letters telling me what the donations have been used for. It has become something so precious and valuable, and that makes me so proud.”

Shin Min-a also shared her hope that more people would spread positive influence through donations. She said, “Regardless of the amount, if many people see my consistency and the spirit behind it and feel, ‘I wish I could donate too,’ I think I’d be so grateful,” drawing attention.

Shin Min-a has continued donating to people in need since 2009, and her cumulative donations publicly known to date are said to total 4 billion won.

Shin Min-a’s charitable work has not been limited to any one area. She has supported programs providing teachers for study rooms for underprivileged children, heating costs for elderly people living alone, and women and children who defected from North Korea. She has also consistently offered a helping hand when social disasters occurred, including the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires and floods, and has led efforts to share through overseas aid programs. In addition, when she married Kim Woo-bin last December, she donated a total of 300 million won to major organizations.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a married actor Kim Woo-bin, who is five years her junior, last December after 10 years of publicly dating.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.