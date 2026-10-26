Younha parts ways with agency of 14 years amid legal battle over unpaid settlements; exclusive contract termination announced

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Younha has parted ways with C9 Entertainment, the agency she had been with for many years. The long-running issue of unpaid settlement payments ultimately escalated into the termination of her exclusive contract and a legal dispute.

On the 26th, Younha’s legal representative, ILLO Law Firm, issued an official statement announcing that her exclusive contract with C9 Entertainment had ended.

According to her legal representative, Younha’s side demanded that the agency address the long-running issue of unpaid settlement payments. When the issue remained unresolved, they notified the agency in September that they were terminating the exclusive contract.

C9 Entertainment reportedly also acknowledged in an official letter that the termination of the exclusive contract took effect on September 14.

However, despite the end of the contractual relationship, the settlement issue remains unresolved. Younha’s side has filed a lawsuit seeking to recover the unpaid settlement payments and plans to address the related issues through legal proceedings going forward.

The split has drawn attention because Younha is now engaged in a legal dispute over settlement payments with the agency she had worked with for many years.

Younha and C9 Entertainment had been together for 14 years. Younha first joined the agency in 2012 and demonstrated their close mutual trust by renewing her contract twice, in 2019 and last year.

Just 1 year and 9 months ago, in January of last year, the two sides announced another contract renewal. At the time, the agency said, “We are pleased to continue our relationship with Younha for a 12th year,” adding, “We plan to give her our full support so that she can pursue a wide range of activities.”

But the relationship between the two sides, who had pledged full support and unwavering trust, ultimately broke down over the settlement issue. The exclusive contract was terminated about 1 year and 8 months after they renewed it last year.

The news of the split has drawn even more attention given that, while with the agency, Younha scored a remarkable chart comeback with “Event Horizon” and successfully held a nationwide tour marking the 20th anniversary of her debut, as well as large-scale concerts.

Meanwhile, Younha’s side made clear that she would not stop her music activities despite parting ways with the agency. Her legal representative said, “Younha will continue her music activities,” and added, “The other artists and employees affiliated with C9 Entertainment are unrelated to this matter, and we ask that you refrain from speculative reporting.”

Attention is focused on how Younha, who has brought a long partnership to an end, will resolve the unpaid settlement issue and continue her new musical activities.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.