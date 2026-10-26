Famous Actress Faces Backlash Over Movie-Parody Lingerie Ad; Criticized for “Sexualizing Child Characters”

Photo: Sydney Sweeney’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, 29, who recently came under fire for a “nude ad,” is facing fierce criticism after recreating characters from children’s movies in an ad for her lingerie brand.

Critics say it is inappropriate to use characters associated with childhood memories in ads for adult lingerie.

According to U.S. entertainment outlets including Page Six, Sweeney recently posted an approximately 30-second video on Instagram promoting new products from her lingerie brand SYRN. The ad, aimed at the Halloween and Christmas seasons, is notable for parodying scenes and characters from well-known movies.

The video opens with a scene reminiscent of Kevin, the main character in the Home Alone movies. Wearing pajamas and eating ice cream, Sweeney recreates the look of the young protagonist in the film. She then appears in a hairstyle and outfit evocative of Cindy Lou Who from The Grinch. The video also includes shots of her wearing short bottoms and a top that reveals her chest, sparking controversy online.

The controversy stems from the fact that the characters were portrayed by children in the original films. Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin in Home Alone, was 9 at the time of filming, while Taylor Momsen, who played Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 live-action film The Grinch, was 7.

After the ad was released, online commenters criticized it, saying, “It is inappropriate to use child characters to promote an adult lingerie brand.”

Others, however, came to Sweeney’s defense. They argued, “She wore pajamas and outfits reminiscent of the characters, not actual lingerie, so the criticism is excessive.”

The video also features lingerie styles reminiscent of Christmas movies as well as animated films such as Corpse Bride. Sweeney reinterprets the mood of various films through fashion, pairing black- and red-toned underwear with makeup that evokes the characters.

The latest controversy comes amid a series of criticisms of Sweeney over several recent ads. Last month, images of her exposing her body in an ad for a sports betting platform sparked an outcry. Some female athletes criticized the ad for encouraging the sexualization of women’s sports.

Last year, she also faced controversy over a jeans ad for an American clothing brand. Critics said the phrase “great genes,” used in the ad, evoked eugenic ideas.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.