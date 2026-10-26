Kim Soo-hyun's side: “The late Kim Sae-ron’s mother also referred to prosecutors... Forged ChatGPT for Kakao messages and manipulated AI voice confirmed”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kim Soo-hyun’s representatives have disclosed the results of the police investigation into complaints and accusations they filed against the family of the late Kim Sae-ron and other related individuals. They said that, following the indictment of Kim Se-ui, operator of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, the lawyer representing the bereaved family, YouTubers and other related individuals have also been referred to prosecutors.

Kim Soo-hyun’s agency, Gold Medalist, issued an official statement on the 26th, saying, “We are sharing the results of the police investigation into multiple complaints and accusations filed by Mr. Kim and our company against the family of the late Kim Sae-ron and individuals, including someone who impersonated the deceased’s aunt.”

According to the agency, following Kim Se-ui’s indictment while in custody in connection with the case, alleged accomplices who were identified as having worked with him to spread false information and engage in other acts were also referred to prosecutors after police found grounds for criminal charges against them.

Those referred to prosecutors this time include the deceased’s mother and individuals who impersonated her aunt. They face charges including violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation by communicating false information), the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes (distributing images filmed using cameras or similar devices), and attempted coercion. However, police decided not to refer the deceased’s father to prosecutors.

The agency said that individuals who were not initially among the targets of the complaints were also referred to prosecutors following separate investigations initiated by the police. Gold Medalist said, “Police found grounds for criminal charges against attorney Boo Ji-seok, the lawyer representing the bereaved family who led two press conferences using false and manipulated materials verified by investigators—including forged ChatGPT for Kakao messages and AI voice manipulation—and Kwon Young-chan, operator of the YouTube channel ‘Kwon Young-chan TV.’ Both have been referred to prosecutors.”

According to the agency, Boo Ji-seok faces charges of criminal defamation and violating the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection (defamation by communicating false information), while Kwon Young-chan faces a charge of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment, etc. of Sexual Crimes (distributing images filmed using cameras or similar devices).

Gold Medalist added, “We extend our deep gratitude to the investigative authorities for their hard work in carefully establishing the facts based on extensive materials and objective evidence, and in uncovering the nature of the offenses and those involved.”

Kim Soo-hyun was previously embroiled in controversy after allegations emerged that he had been in a relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor. At the time, Kim Soo-hyun’s side denied the allegations that they had dated while she was a minor and took legal action against Kim Se-ui and others who raised the claims.

This announcement discloses the results of the police investigation into the related complaints and accusations. However, being referred to prosecutors does not mean that guilt has been established; a final legal determination will be made in due course, depending on the prosecutors’ decision and the subsequent court proceedings.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.