Lee Chun-hee steps down as ‘furniture CEO’ after 13 years... tells Yoo Jae-suk, “Hyung, I quit” (Whenever Possible)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Chun-hee reunite on a variety show for the first time in 16 years since Family Outing.

SBS variety show Whenever Possible (directed by Choi Bo-pil; written by Chae Jin-a) is a “gap-time” variety show that brings luck during brief pockets of free time in everyday life. The episode aired on Tuesday the 20th posted a peak rating of 5.7% and a household rating of 3.8%, ranking first among all variety and educational programs in its time slot for 10 consecutive weeks and continuing its winning streak. (Nielsen Korea, Seoul metropolitan area) In the upcoming episode on Tuesday the 27th, the “Two Yoo” MCs Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, along with guest actors Seo Hyun-jin and Lee Chun-hee, seek out pockets of free time in Seoul’s Nowon District.

That day, Lee Chun-hee expresses his disappointment to Yoo Jae-suk, saying, “It’s been more than 10 years since I asked you to come visit my workshop, hyung, and you still haven’t come.” Lee previously made headlines as the CEO of a furniture store that sold furniture he made himself, a role he held for 13 years. When Yoo readily lays out his schedule, saying, “Chun-hee, I’ll come next year! My schedule’s packed this year, so I don’t think I can make it,” Lee catches him off guard with an unexpected update: “Actually, I quit last year.” Lee then responds cheerfully, “But we can go visit the workshop together after all this time, hyung,” turning the set into a sea of laughter.

Interest builds as Lee Chun-hee is said to reveal an unexpected carpenter’s instinct. When a wooden tongue depressor, a game prop, appears, Lee carefully examines its shape before thinking about how to tackle the game. He goes so far as to procure an adhesive bandage and embarks on an outlandish modification, sticking it onto the tongue depressor and drawing everyone’s attention. Yoo briefly grumbles at Lee, who leisurely sets about modifying the tool: “Why are you tuning it by yourself, Chun-hee?” But once the effect becomes clear, Yoo starts eyeing the modified tool. “Chun-hee used to wash radishes with soap. He’s changed,” Yoo says, sounding deeply moved and prompting a burst of laughter.

Anticipation is soaring for the upcoming episode of Whenever Possible, which will feature the playful chemistry between Yoo Jae-suk and Lee Chun-hee as they reunite, as well as carpenter Lee’s performance in the games as he emerges as an unexpected ace.

The healing variety show Whenever Possible, promising even stronger laughter and touching moments rooted in everyday life, airs every Tuesday at 9 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.